Ontario names locations to pick up free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Toronto-area

The Ontario government has released a list of high-traffic areas in the Greater Toronto Area where people can pick up free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests amid a holiday blitz.

On Wednesday, the province announced it would distribute two million rapid tests through pop-up locations such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets, public libraries and transit hubs — free of charge.

These pop-up teams will be deployed at 50 locations across the province and most sites will distribute the free take-home rapid test kits (subject to supply) in addition to some that will offer onsite testing, the government said.

Free rapid tests will also be available at select LCBO stores in the coming days, starting with the busiest locations, officials said. A formal list has not yet been released.

Locations in Toronto that will have free rapid tests for pick up on Thursday, Dec. 18, include:

Square One — 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga — mall hours

Scarborough Town Centre — 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough — mall hours

Canada Square — 2190/2200 Yonge St., Toronto — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Innovation Centre — 325 Front St., Toronto — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richmond-Adelaide Centre — 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water Park Place — 10/20 Bay St., Toronto — 10/20 Bay St., Toronto

GO-VAXX – Mississauga Plaza – RIOCAN — 3100 Dixie Road, Mississauga

Here are some locations in Toronto that will have free rapid tests for pick up on Friday, Dec. 17 include:

Yorkdale Mall — 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto — mall hours

Square One — 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga — mall hours

Scarborough Town Centre — 300 Borough Dr., Scarborough — mall hours

Canada Square — 2190/2200 Yonge St., Toronto — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Innovation Square — 325 Front St., Toronto — 8a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richmond-Adeliade Centre — 120 Adelaide St. W., Toronto — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Water Park Place — 10/20 Bay St., Toronto — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A full list of pop-up locations and hours of operations for the next few days can be found on ontario.ca.

Ontarians can also purchase a rapid test at select pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, however, these come at a price of $40 and will be administered by a pharmacist.

I was first in the queue. Arrived at 7:15 for 8. Got my package of 5 tests. Not asked for any ID. “On behalf of the ministry of health here is a package of rapid tests,” the woman told me. pic.twitter.com/sy3AZnNWyr — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) December 16, 2021