Alzheimer Society asks Calgarians to watch for signs of dementia, burnout over holidays

The Alzheimer Society of Calgary expects it will be busy this holiday season.

“What we have noticed over the past few years with the pandemic is calls have not only increased in frequency but also in intensity,” explained Rachel Clare, director of learning and support services at the society.

With in-person holiday gatherings likely to replace months of telephone and video calls, the society expects more people will be seeking out its services in the coming weeks and months.

“It could have been up to two years since people have seen each other and so those red flags or those kind of early warning signs that there are — some things impacting daily living activities — could really be more obvious for family members,” said Clare.

“The tricky thing with that is that if they haven’t seen their loved one for two years, they might not want to bring up the conversation, they might want not want to have that awkward conversation.”

But talking about what someone may be noticing in an elderly loved one is exactly what people need to do, said Clare, adding dementia support navigators at the society are prepped and ready to help.

“They offer practical advice on what to do if you’re worried about someone in your life, what to do if you’re seeing those red flags for dementia, what to do if you’re a caregiver and you’re feeling really burnt out and stressed.

“They help people navigate systems, they provide a tonne of emotional support and they really help people stop, take a breath and then kind of decide what to do next.”

The society is also ramping up its services and programs for what is also expected to be a busier-than-normal January.

The focus in the New Year will turn to the well-being of those who take care of dementia patients, with additional online workshops and educational series being offered.

“I think one of the things for caregivers that has been a challenge over the last two years is for a lot of caregivers, they’ve been the primary source of support for their loved one,” said Clare.

“Because of safety restrictions, what might have been a community of care is now down to one person and that is extremely isolating and it’s depressing and it’s stressful.”

Carol Bryden has been her husband Ray’s caregiver for the last four years and can relate.

“I have to do everything, there’s nothing that Ray does anymore,” said Brydon. “It’s overwhelming sometimes, it’s very overwhelming. Like sometimes you just think, ‘I don’t know if I can do it.’”

“The thing with dementia is if there is an early diagnosis, the quality of life improves both for the person living with the disease and also for the caregiver,” added Clare.

So what should people keep an eye out for when it comes to dementia or Alzheimer’s?

“Some of the signs that people should look for is memory loss,” said Ali Cada, the society’s director of adult day and creative programs. “I would say asking the same questions multiple times, you know maybe not recognizing a family member. Also, challenging moods such as irritability. It (dementia) could also be poor judgement or their loved ones might look unkempt.”

Clare also offered some advice on how to support a caregiver who may be feeling the effects of burnout.

“Really offer them tangible ways where they can take a break, offer them opportunities for self-care and remember that self-care isn’t a hot bath or a weekend off, it’s really taking the time to intentionally nourish and nurture yourself so that you actually have the energy to keep giving.”

Self-care is one of the biggest lessons Brydon has learned in the years she’s been looking after her husband. She swims regularly, takes dance classes and even participates alongside Ray in some the programming offered by the Alzheimer Society.

“I think that maybe the one thing is for people who are just starting through is just take your time and just relax and just go with the flow,” advised Brydon.

Support from the Alzheimer Society of Calgary can also help, whether you’re a caregiver, a patient or someone who suspects their loved one may be showing early signs of dementia or caregiver burnout.