Canada

Halifax physician Ken Rockwood wins international award for dementia work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2021 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa launches $50M national dementia strategy' Ottawa launches $50M national dementia strategy
The federal government is launching a $50-million national dementia strategy, a first for Canada. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, more than 500,000 Canadians are living with dementia, with that number expected to double in 15 years. Global National's Dawna Friesen speaks with Alzheimer Society of Canada CEO Pauline Tardif, who helped advise Canada's health minister on this strategy – Jun 17, 2019

A Halifax physician and advocate for people with dementia has won a prestigious international award for his three decades of research and clinical care involving older Canadians.

Dr. Kenneth Rockwood was presented with the Ryman Prize Tuesday night by Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, in a virtual ceremony.

Read more: Lifestyle changes can improve brain health outcomes, reduce chances of dementia: experts

The $215,000 award recognizes Rockwood’s clinical work and his research on older adults living with frailty and dementia as well as his long-term campaign to battle ageism in the health sector.

Ryman Prize director David King cited Rockwood’s development of what’s referred to as a “clinical frailty scale,” which is used internationally to track people’s dementia and respond accordingly.

The prize was also awarded in recognition of Rockwood’s work debunking common myths that symptoms such as delirium and frailty were simply a result of aging and treatment options were limited.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston congratulated Rockwood for the award, calling his work to improve the quality of life for older people “truly inspiring.”

Rockwood is a professor of geriatric medicine and neurology and the Kathryn Allen Weldon professor of Alzheimer research at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Click to play video: 'Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims to spark virtual conversations about dementia' Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims to spark virtual conversations about dementia
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims to spark virtual conversations about dementia – Jan 7, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
