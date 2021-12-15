Menu

Crime

2 men charged, 1 suspect outstanding in Regent Park fatal shooting of 27-year-old youth worker

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Man who worked at Regent Park Community Centre fatally shot' Man who worked at Regent Park Community Centre fatally shot
WATCH ABOVE: A man who worked at the Regent Park Community Centre was fatally shot in a weekend shooting. As Catherine McDonald reports, Thane Murray was a role model in the neighbourhood and may have been shot at simply because he was in the area. – Sep 20, 2021

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and one male suspect remains outstanding in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old youth worker shot in Regent Park, Toronto police say.

Thane Murray was shot and killed in the area of Sumach and Oak streets just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 18,  police said. A 29-year-old was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and he is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

A 27-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was released from hospital.

Read more: 27-year-old Toronto youth worker fatally shot in Regent Park remembered as caring, passionate

Police said Toronto residents Noah Anderson and Junior Jahmal Harvey, both 20 years old, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A warrant has been issued for Toronto resident 27-year-old Jabreel Elmi, who police said is wanted for the same charges.

Read more: 1 dead, 2 injured in downtown Toronto shooting, police say

Elmi is described as being five-foot-seven and 180 pounds and with a stocky build.

Investigators warned to not approach Elmi if seen and to call 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto crime Toronto Homicide Toronto Fatal Shooting first-degree murder charge Regent Park Fatal Shooting Thane Murray murder

