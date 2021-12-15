2 men charged, 1 suspect outstanding in Regent Park fatal shooting of 27-year-old youth worker

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and one male suspect remains outstanding in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old youth worker shot in Regent Park, Toronto police say.

Thane Murray was shot and killed in the area of Sumach and Oak streets just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, police said. A 29-year-old was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and he is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

A 27-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was released from hospital.

Police said Toronto residents Noah Anderson and Junior Jahmal Harvey, both 20 years old, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

A warrant has been issued for Toronto resident 27-year-old Jabreel Elmi, who police said is wanted for the same charges.

Elmi is described as being five-foot-seven and 180 pounds and with a stocky build.

Investigators warned to not approach Elmi if seen and to call 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.