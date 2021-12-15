SaskTel begins deployment of 5G wireless network

Send this page to someone via email

Doug Burnett calls it “something big for SaskTel and Saskatchewan.”

SaskTel said Wednesday it has started deployment of its 5G wireless network.

Customers in parts of Regina will be the first to be on the network, with it expanding throughout Regina and Saskatoon in the spring of 2022.

Burnett, SaskTel’s president and CEO, said the 5G network will improve connectivity for its customers while delivering ultra-fast data speeds.

“Since we first introduced wireless service to the province in 1989, we have worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible experience for our customers, investing hundreds of millions of dollars and countless people-hours to expand and evolve our networks,” Burnett said.

“We are thrilled to bring the next generation of wireless technology to our customers. Not only does it further enhance their ability to connect to the world around them, it also sets the stage for technological innovations that will improve the quality of life in our wonderful province.”

Samsung is the sole supplier of SaskTel’s 5G network.

It will supply all hardware, software and expertise to SaskTel for the Crown corporation’s deployment of an end-to-end 5G solution.

SaskTel said this will allow it to have the ability to revolutionize connectivity and allow for further transformation of the modern world.

The company said the full benefits of the 5G network will be realized as the network matures.

“Our government understands how critical wireless technology is to our economy and the province as a whole,” Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel, said in a statement.

“SaskTel’s 5G network will be a foundational component to Saskatchewan’s economic growth, as it will help to drive innovation across every major industry while also enhancing our ability to connect to one another.”

