10 new rural cell towers constructed as part of $107M SaskTel wireless program

SaskTel says it has successfully completed a $107-million project to help expand its wireless network to rural Saskatchewan families.

The Crown corporation announced on Friday that the last 10 macro cell towers have been constructed as part of the government‘s Wireless Saskatchewan initiative.

The towers will improve 4G LTE wireless service to areas of the province that were previously underserved, including Aberdeen (South), Candle Lake, Carrot River (East), East Fairwell, Kuroki, Makwa, Marean Lake, Mount Pleasant, Prince Albert (East) and Shaunavon (Southeast).

“Through Wireless Saskatchewan, SaskTel has greatly expanded their wireless network and significantly improved service for thousands of rural families, businesses, and producers,” Minister Responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said in a release on Friday.

“With more than 1,000 SaskTel cell towers spread throughout the province, Saskatchewan has the best wireless coverage in Western Canada.”

The Wireless Saskatchewan program was announced in 2017 as a multi-phase initiative designed to improve wireless connectivity and high-speed internet services in rural parts of the province.

The initiative targeted the construction of small cell sites to enhance wireless coverage in 105 rural communities and the installation of 89 new 107-metre macro towers to improve coverage in busy provincial parks, along highways and in rural areas.

Funds from the project were also allocated to improve wireless data capacity in 11 resort communities through enhancing existing cell towers.

“At SaskTel, we are committed to being the best at connecting Saskatchewan people to what matters most,” SaskTel president and CEO Doug Burnett said.

“Looking to the future, the new towers we’ve constructed as part of this program will help us bring 5G deeper into rural Saskatchewan, ensuring that rural residents and businesses will also benefit from the same technological advancements that many in urban areas take for granted.”