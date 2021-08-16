Menu

Politics

Subsidized SaskTel internet coming for low-income seniors, families

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 2:49 pm
Through Connecting Families 2.0, SaskTel said it will offer eligible customers subsidized internet which comes with unlimited data for $20 a month. View image in full screen
Through Connecting Families 2.0, SaskTel said it will offer eligible customers subsidized internet which comes with unlimited data for $20 a month. File / Global News

As part of the second phase of a federal government initiative, SaskTel will offer subsidized high-speed internet to thousands of low-income seniors and families across Saskatchewan.

Through Connecting Families 2.0, the information and communications technology provider will offer eligible customers infiNET 60, where available, and comes with 60 Mbps download speed and unlimited data for $20 a month.

Read more: Ontario puts $109M into Ottawa-based Telesat for province-wide high-speed internet

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications provider, we’re pleased to continue to participate in the Connecting Families initiative to ensure low-income seniors and families across Saskatchewan have the opportunity to connect and participate in the digital world,” SaskTel CEO Doug Burnett said in a statement on Monday.

As part of the second phase, the Crown corporation said eligibility for the program has been broadened from families receiving the maximum Canada childcare benefit to include seniors receiving the guaranteed income supplement.

“Our government recognizes the important role internet services play in the modern world, and support SaskTel’s continued participation in the Connecting Families program,” Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel, said in a news release.

The federal government will determine which families and seniors are eligible.

Originally announced in 2018, the initiative aimed to close gaps in internet affordability and accessibility for low-income families, the release said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
