SaskTel chooses Samsung as sole supplier of 5G network

SaskTel has chosen Samsung Electronics Co. as the sole supplier of its 5G network.

Samsung will supply all hardware, software and expertise to SaskTel for the Crown corporation’s deployment of an end-to-end 5G solution.

“SaskTel’s deployment of a transformational 5G network will foster continued innovation and support the growth of Saskatchewan’s technology sector,” Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskTel, said Monday in a statement.

“5G technology will deliver new levels of performance and efficiency that will enhance user experience and set the foundation for smart cities, next-generation virtual healthcare, immersive education, smart agriculture technology and next-level gaming.”

SaskTel said it has invested over $3 billion in capital since 2010 to prepare for future demand, including 5G technology.

Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s president and CEO, said Samsung has the capabilities to deliver a 5G network to meet the growing needs of its customers.

“We are confident that Samsung’s state-of-the-art 5G technology will deliver robust network capability and exceptional connectivity inherent in their 5G solutions,” Burnett said.

“The increased speeds, reliability, and capacity that 5G brings will support remote work, virtual health, and distance education, and enable SaskTel’s customers to realize the full capabilities of the latest 5G-ready devices.

Jeff Jo, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada, said working with SaskTel will allow the company to expand its 5G horizons in Canada.

“Samsung is looking forward to supporting SaskTel and providing an end-to-end 5G solution exhibiting Samsung’s ongoing global commitment to advancing a new era in 5G expansion,” Jo said.

SaskTel said it is investing $324 million in 2020-21 and $1.6 billion by 2025 to expand and upgrade services across the province.