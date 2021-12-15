COVID-19: N.B. to hold briefing, announce school plan for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Education Minister Dominic Cardy are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.

The ministers are expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province and announce the plan for children returning to school and child-care facilities in the new year.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 and will be live streamed here.

As of Wednesday, there were 59 schools currently impacted by COVID-19. To limit the spread of COVID-19, the province has already announced that students in kindergarten through Grade 6 will begin their holiday break this Friday, at the end of the school day and organized activities for children under 12 years old are suspended.

Families are also being asked to pick up rapid test kits. Anyone who receives a positive rapid test result has to isolate immediately and book a test at an assessment centre.

Earlier this week, the province confirmed several Omicron variant cases, which were linked to an outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

The province has introduced temporary restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, which includes gathering limits and physical distancing.

Households must limit their contacts to a maximum of 20 consistent people. Entertainment centres, such as movie theatres and casinos, are required to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants, spas, and business will also need to enforce social distancing and proof of vaccination.