The SAQ reached an agreement in principle with union workers

The Société des Alcools du Québec reached an agreement in principle Tuesday evening with the union representing its 800 warehouse employees.

This is the second time an agreement has been tabled after the first was voted down by union members last Monday.

Details of the new agreement will be presented to distribution centre employees on Friday and Saturday.

“We will let the employees decide on the offer that will be submitted to them and we will communicate any useful information to you in the coming days,” the provincial liquor board said.

The union had agreed to suspend its strike to resume negotiations.

Meanwhile, the SAQ is hoping the deal will be accepted, especially with the holidays in full swing.

The pressure is being felt across the province, with store shelves sitting empty while restaurants and grocery stores struggle to stock up.

Warehouse employees are asking for salary increases, arguing they earn less than their colleagues working in stores.

Bargaining resumed nearly a week ago after 86 per cent of the CUPE local members rejected a first tentative agreement that had been reached with the employer on Nov. 29.

Warehouse employees have been without a contract since April.