‘We didn’t have a choice’: SAQ employees walk off the job in surprise strike Friday

Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ) workers staged a surprise strike early Friday afternoon.

The union, representing 5,500 employees across Quebec, said workers walked off the job around 2 p.m. and will be on strike for the rest of the day.

Katia Lelièvre, the president of the union, said managers had used disciplinary measures and threats against employees in what she describes an unfair attack.

“We didn’t have a choice but to go on strike,” said Lelièvre in statement.

The strike comes as negotiations continue between the Crown corporation and the union.

SAQ workers have been without a contract since March 31, 2017.

