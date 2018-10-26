Quebec slashes cannabis store hours due to shortages

The Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) announced on Friday it will slash its operating hours by nearly half due to supply shortages.

“We are sincerely sorry for the inconvenience,” said the SQDC said in a statement released on its social media platforms.

Branches across the province will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday starting next week.

The SQDC said the stores will instead be open from Thursday to Sunday until a stable supply of the products is available.

“We believe that we can serve our customers better by concentrating our business hours over four days,” it said.

The organization said the move will prevent customers from lining up or heading to the stores when there isn’t enough marijuana available.

Quebecers hoping to purchase marijuana products — such as dried flowers, oils and oral sprays — will also have a hard time finding available stock online. As of Friday afternoon, more than two-thirds of the 68 products listed on the SQDC’s website are out of stock until further notice.

Booming sales across Quebec

The SQDC said 138,150 sales were made in the first week since marijuana became legal in Canada. Of that, a total of 84,850 transactions were made in the 12 stores across Quebec.

While sales have also boomed online, many chose to shop in person and waited in line for hours outside SQDC stores in Montreal.

The organization expressed concerns earlier this week, saying the scarcity of products would represent a short-term challenge due to “limited offerings from producers” and “the limits of the cycle of production.”

It said that a shortage of marijuana products would something that customers will have to deal with for the first few months.

Quebec Premier François Legault said he is not pleased with the province’s cannabis supply situation.

“It’s never wished for by a business,” he told reporters in French.

“It’s not my government that planned these store-openings or the supply. We will take stock of the plan… We will analyse the file to see what will happen.”

— With files from the Canadian Press