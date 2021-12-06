Employees of SAQ refuse to sign the principle agreement

Send this page to someone via email

Employees of the Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ) refused to sign the principle agreement for the renewal of their collective agreement.

On November 29, the management of the SAQ and the union representing the 800 warehouse and delivery employees announced an agreement in principle, but it was rejected by 86% by the employees.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced in a press release Monday evening.

“We will meet tomorrow morning with the executive committee of the union to determine what our next actions will be. Obviously, we will also contact the employer,” said Michel Gratton, CUPE union advisor.

The union’s press release does not specify the reasons for the refusal of the agreement.

“The union representatives will not give any interviews before tomorrow at the end of the day in order to define their action plan,” the statement read.

When the union announced the tentative agreement, it did not want to reveal its contents.

Among the issues in dispute are wages, occupational health and safety issues and overtime.