Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Employees of SAQ refuse to sign the principle agreement

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 8:59 pm
An SAQ (Societé des Alcools du Québec) store on Mount Royal Avenue East in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough. View image in full screen
An SAQ (Societé des Alcools du Québec) store on Mount Royal Avenue East in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough. Benson Cook / Global News

Employees of the Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ) refused to sign the principle agreement for the renewal of their collective agreement.

On November 29, the management of the SAQ and the union representing the 800 warehouse and delivery employees announced an agreement in principle, but it was rejected by 86% by the employees.

Read more: ‘We didn’t have a choice’: SAQ employees walk off the job in surprise strike Friday

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced in a press release Monday evening.

“We will meet tomorrow morning with the executive committee of the union to determine what our next actions will be. Obviously, we will also contact the employer,” said Michel Gratton, CUPE union advisor.

Trending Stories

The union’s press release does not specify the reasons for the refusal of the agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The union representatives will not give any interviews before tomorrow at the end of the day in order to define their action plan,” the statement read.

Read more: SAQ workers threaten 3 day strike starting Friday

When the union announced the tentative agreement, it did not want to reveal its contents.

Among the issues in dispute are wages, occupational health and safety issues and overtime.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CUPE tagSAQ tagSAQ workers tagthe Canadian Union of Public Employees tagGratton tagMichel Gratton tagprinciple agreement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers