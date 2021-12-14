$856K of cocaine seized after lengthy investigation by Alberta police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation that spanned nearly six months has resulted in a significant cocaine seizure in the Edmonton region, police said Tuesday.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams investigation began in the spring and ended with search warrants being executed in Edmonton and Beaumont in December.

In the homes, police reportedly found a prohibited AR-15 rifle, 10.7 kilograms of cocaine worth $856,000 and $2,450 in Canadian cash.

In the news release, Staff Sgt. Blayne Eliuk said the investigation is ongoing and charges are “forthcoming” after a number of persons of interest were identified.

“This is a significant localized drug seizure that will surely have an immediate disruptive impact on this crime group and a positive impact within our community.”

The organized crime and gang enforcement team received support from the Edmonton Police Service and the RCMP during the investigation.