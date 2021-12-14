SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba looking to make rapid COVID-19 tests widely available, possibly for free

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba sees increased demand' Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba sees increased demand
As the holiday season approaches with growing COVID-19 case numbers, it's raising questions about whether or not rapid testing should be more accessible.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province is looking at making rapid COVID-19 tests widely available, perhaps for free.

Stefanson says she has asked public health officials to look at changing the current rules, which focus mainly on selling rapid test kits to businesses and other employers.

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba sees increased demand

In Nova Scotia, residents are able to get free rapid tests from pop-up locations across the province for at-home testing.

Click to play video: 'Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba sees increased demand' Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba sees increased demand
Rapid COVID-19 testing in Manitoba sees increased demand

Manitoba’s rising number of COVID-19 cases has brought its intensive care units to near capacity, and Stefanson has asked the federal government to provide up to 30 nurses for the next several weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in 3 days

Stefanson says she hopes the province can avoid a repeat of last spring, when some ICU patients were flown to other provinces to free up beds.

Trending Stories

The Opposition New Democrats say the Progressive Conservative government has failed to boost ICU capacity, and should call in military help to increase hospital staffing levels.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers