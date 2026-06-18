Kingston parasite outbreak shows early signs of decline, source still unknown

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Public health officials say a parasite outbreak in the Kingston, Ont., area may be easing, with new cases appearing to trend downward two weeks after residents were first alerted.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health reported 125 cases linked to the outbreak, including 115 laboratory-confirmed infections and 10 probable cases. The last reported onset of symptoms was June 1.

Despite the growing case count, officials say they have not yet identified a common source.

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The outbreak involves cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that spreads through contaminated water or food, or through close contact with an infected person.

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“There have still been no links identified that tie all cases together,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, the region’s deputy medical officer of health.

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Health officials are cautiously optimistic that the situation is improving, noting a slight decline in new reports. However, they continue to urge vigilance as summer begins and more residents use recreational water facilities.

Cryptosporidium is resistant to chlorine, meaning it can survive in swimming pools, hot tubs and splash pads if additional precautions are not taken.

Officials advise anyone experiencing symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain, to avoid public water facilities to prevent further spread.

“When people are having active diarrhea, it’s very important that they are not using recreational water sources,” Toumishey said.

The City of Kingston said its aquatic facilities already have safety measures in place and those protocols remain unchanged. In a statement, the city said its indoor pools use both chlorine and ultraviolet disinfection, which it says is effective in deactivating the parasite.

Public health officials are urging residents to seek medical care if symptoms become severe or if dehydration occurs.