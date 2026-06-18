Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kingston parasite outbreak shows early signs of decline, source still unknown

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 5:03 pm
1 min read
Kelowna General Hospital Emergency sign View image in full screen
Officials advise anyone experiencing symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain, to avoid public water facilities to prevent further spread. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Public health officials say a parasite outbreak in the Kingston, Ont., area may be easing, with new cases appearing to trend downward two weeks after residents were first alerted.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health reported 125 cases linked to the outbreak, including 115 laboratory-confirmed infections and 10 probable cases. The last reported onset of symptoms was June 1.

Despite the growing case count, officials say they have not yet identified a common source.

Click to play video: 'Canada closes border to Texas livestock as New World Screwworm parasite takes hold'
Canada closes border to Texas livestock as New World Screwworm parasite takes hold

The outbreak involves cryptosporidium, a microscopic parasite that spreads through contaminated water or food, or through close contact with an infected person.

Story continues below advertisement

“There have still been no links identified that tie all cases together,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, the region’s deputy medical officer of health.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Health officials are cautiously optimistic that the situation is improving, noting a slight decline in new reports. However, they continue to urge vigilance as summer begins and more residents use recreational water facilities.

Cryptosporidium is resistant to chlorine, meaning it can survive in swimming pools, hot tubs and splash pads if additional precautions are not taken.

Officials advise anyone experiencing symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain, to avoid public water facilities to prevent further spread.

“When people are having active diarrhea, it’s very important that they are not using recreational water sources,” Toumishey said.

The City of Kingston said its aquatic facilities already have safety measures in place and those protocols remain unchanged. In a statement, the city said its indoor pools use both chlorine and ultraviolet disinfection, which it says is effective in deactivating the parasite.

Public health officials are urging residents to seek medical care if symptoms become severe or if dehydration occurs.

Click to play video: 'Canada closes border to Texas livestock as New World Screwworm parasite takes hold'
Canada closes border to Texas livestock as New World Screwworm parasite takes hold
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices