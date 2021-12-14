Manitoba reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say two more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 164 new cases of the virus have been identified.

New pandemic data posted on the province’s COVID-19 website Tuesday shows Manitoba now has 1,724 active cases and the province’s five-day test positivity rate is six per cent.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll rose two to 1,355, according to the site.

More details on the latest cases and deaths will be released in the province’s next COVID-19 update expected Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Health region saw the biggest one-day jump in cases Tuesday, with 73 infections reported.

Another 36 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 17 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 28 were reported in the Northern Health region and 10 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 61 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, while 15 were partially vaccinated and 88 were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 135 Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19, seven down from numbers reported Monday, and 34 patients in ICU as a result of the virus, no change from Monday.

The province says 2,779 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba on Monday.

According to a provincial site tracking vaccinations, 83.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans aged five and up have received one dose of vaccine and 78 per cent have received two shots.

Manitoba reported 152 new cases and one additional death Monday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 70,140 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 67,061 have since recovered, according to health data.

