Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges against accused in Hinton double homicide upgraded

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta man speaks candidly about homicide of fiancée and son in Hinton, airs justice system grievances' Alberta man speaks candidly about homicide of fiancée and son in Hinton, airs justice system grievances
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 30, 2021): The disappearance of an Alberta mom and her 16-month-old toddler unraveled into the story of a disturbing crime. The deaths of Mchale Busch and Noah McConnell have shattered their family's faith in the justice system and spurred them to make change. Morgan Black spoke with grieving father and partner Cody-Lee McConnell in the first of a two-part exclusive interview – Nov 30, 2021

Charges laid against a 53-year-old man in a double homicide in Hinton, Alta., earlier this year have been upgraded.

Robert Keith Major was originally charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Mchale Busch and her 16-month-old son, Noah. On Tuesday, RCMP announced those charges had been replaced with two counts of first-degree murder.

Read more: Family seeks answers, change in wake of Hinton murders: ‘Never going to be the same person again’

At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 16, Hinton RCMP responded to the report of a missing 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old toddler.

The bodies of Busch and Noah were found less than 24 hours later. On Sept. 17, RCMP arrested Major, who shared a wall with the young family’s apartment.

Major was also originally charged with one count of committing an indignity to human remains. On Tuesday, RCMP said Major is now facing two charges of indignity to human remains.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta sex offender charged in deaths of 24-year-old mother and her toddler in Hinton

On Sept. 16, Busch was home in the Hinton apartment she shared with her fiancé, Cody-Lee McConnell, and their son.

Trending Stories

According to the family, she had an discussion with a maintenance man in the hallway, because McConnell had been tracking mud on his boots into the apartment complex.

Busch was on the phone with a friend around noon when there was a knock on her door, according to family friend Verna Sand. A man was heard over the phone, offering to help vacuum up the mud.

Busch sent a final text at 2:21 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Click to play video: 'Justice for Noah: Seeking change after a horrific Hinton homicides' Justice for Noah: Seeking change after a horrific Hinton homicides
Justice for Noah: Seeking change after a horrific Hinton homicides – Dec 1, 2021

Investigators said the victims were killed in Major’s apartment. McConnell said his son’s body was found in a dumpster near the property.

Story continues below advertisement

Major is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

With files from Morgan Black, Global News.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crime tagFirst Degree Murder tagHinton RCMP tagHinton crime tagRobert Keith Major tagHinton Double Homicide tagMcHale Busch tagNoah McConnell tagHinton homicides tagMchale Busch death tagRobert Keith Major murder charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers