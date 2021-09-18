Alberta man charged in deaths of 24-year-old mother and her toddler: RCMP

A 53-year-old man from Hinton, Alta., has been charged in connection with the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child, the RCMP announced on Saturday.

In a news release, police said Robert Keith Major has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of committing an indignity to human remains in connection with the deaths of the mother and child, who were reported missing on Thursday.

“Investigators have learned that Robert Major lived in the same apartment complex,” the RCMP said of the connection between the suspect and the victims.

“No other connection has been identified… between the victims and the perpetrator and police are not seeking any other suspects in this case.”

Police have released few details about the case, including where the victims’ bodies were found, but said officers became involved in the missing persons case at 6 p.m. on Thursday, after the pair were last seen in Hinton.

The RCMP said autopsies were to take place this weekend.

While no other suspects are being sought, police said their investigation into the homicides is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hinton RCMP detachment at (780) 865-2455 or to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

“This tragic loss of life is incredibly difficult for all involved, especially the family of the victims,” the RCMP said on Saturday.

“The family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time and (out) of respect for the wishes of the family, the names of the deceased will not be released by the RCMP.”

Major has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in Edson, Alta.

Hinton is located just outside of Jasper National park, about 287 kilometres west of Edmonton.