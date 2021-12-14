SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Three more Calgary Flames placed in COVID-19 protocol

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted December 14, 2021 12:05 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Calgary Flames.

Three more Calgary Flames players have entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan, and defenseman Noah Hanifin join six other skaters and a member of the training staff in the coronavirus protocol. NHL teams carry 25 players on their roster.

“Our team is 100 per cent vaccinated and some like myself also have a booster,” Lucic wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post that was later deleted.

“Looking forward to being back on the ice soon!”

Flames GM Brad Treliving is expected to address the media on Tuesday.

On Monday, the league said “concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days” led it to postpone all Flames games through at least Dec. 16.

The team’s training facilities were closed on Monday out of precaution.

The Flames were due to play in Chicago on Monday, in Nashville on Tuesday and play host to Toronto on Dec. 16.

Read more: Calgary Flames games postponed as 6 players, 1 staff member enter COVID protocol

Calgary hosted the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Dec. 11, and the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 9.

On Tuesday morning, the Bruins announced it had placed forward Craig Smith into COVID-19 protocol.

On Monday, the Hurricanes announced it placed two players and a member of the training staff in COVID protocol.

On Monday, the Calgary Flames said Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and a member of the training staff entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Read the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol below:

–More to come…

