Calgary Flames games postponed as 6 players, 1 staff member enter COVID protocol

All Calgary Flames games will be postponed through at least Thursday, as a number of players and a coach enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

In a news release Monday morning, the Flames said six players and one staff member entered the league’s COVID protocol in a 24-hour period.

The Flames said Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and a member of the training staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The NHL said in a statement the games would be postponed through Dec. 16 due to “concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days.”

The decision was made following consultation by the medical groups of the NHL, the NHLPA and the Flames.

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice. The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule,” read the news release.

“The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies.”

The Flames were scheduled to play in Chicago Monday night against the Blackhawks and Tuesday night in Nashville against the Predators. The team was scheduled to return home for a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Calgary is the third team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.

With a file from The Canadian Press.