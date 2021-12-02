SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canadiens forward Gallagher, defenceman Niku enter NHL’s COVID protocol

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 11:00 am

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Canadiens said Thursday both players are being monitored closely by team doctors.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: The Montreal Canadiens’ future begins to take shape

Gallagher and Niku are the first Montreal players to enter the league’s protocol this season, though former Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 19 while still with the club.

Both the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have had games postponed this year due to several players entering the league’s protocol.

Read more: Canadiens owner Molson said running hockey operations will be a two-person job

On Tuesday, Edmonton defenceman Cody Ceci, St. Louis forward Tyler Bozak and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy were added to the list.

Gallagher has four goals and six assists in 23 games for the Canadiens this season. Niku has three assists in nine games.

The Canadiens are scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
