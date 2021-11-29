Menu

Sports

Canadiens owner Molson said running hockey operations will be a two-person job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2021 11:47 am

Montreal Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson says running the hockey operations of the storied NHL team is a multi-person job, and that will be the approach the going forward.

Molson addressed reporters today after a front-office shakeup on the weekend saw the dismissal of three top Canadiens executives, including general manager Marc Bergevin.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens fire GM Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins also out

Molson said the search is underway for a bilingual GM that will work in tandem with recently hired executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton.

Bergevin was in the 10th year as Habs GM when he was dismissed after the team’s 6-15-2 start to the 2021-22 season that came months after the team’s Stanley Cup final.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Front office changes in the cards for Montreal Canadiens

Molson said Bergevin did a good job over his tenure in Montreal, but the team needed a change after an “unacceptable” start.

Call of the Wilde!

 

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
