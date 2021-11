Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Montreal Canadiens have fired general manager Marc Bergevin and assistant general manager Trevor Timmins, announced the team on Sunday.

The Habs also let go of senior vice president of public affairs and communications Paul Wilson.

The Canadiens have announced changes within the organization's hockey operations department.https://t.co/N6bAn7FwIb — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The three men were “relieved of their respective functions, effective immediately,” read a statement from the Canadiens.

More to come.