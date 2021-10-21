Canada October 21 2021 5:34pm 01:59 Habs struggle amid losing streak After a magical playoff run, the Montreal Canadiens are having a rough start to the new season with four straight losses. Can they turn it around? Global’s Dan Spector reports. Habs searching for answers after rough start to season REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8287826/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8287826/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?