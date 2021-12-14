Sawed-off shotgun found abandoned on Kitchener trail: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say a sawed-off shotgun was discovered by a pedestrian on a trail in Kitchener over the weekend.
They say the gun was spotted abandoned on the Iron Horse Trail, near Palmer and Hurst avenues at around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.
The passerby reported the weapon to police.
Police say officers are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the weapon.
They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
