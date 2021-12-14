Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sawed-off shotgun found abandoned on Kitchener trail: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 10:02 am
A photo of the abandoned sawed-off shotgun. View image in full screen
A photo of the abandoned sawed-off shotgun. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a sawed-off shotgun was discovered by a pedestrian on a trail in Kitchener over the weekend.

They say the gun was spotted abandoned on the Iron Horse Trail, near Palmer and Hurst avenues at around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Read more: Mississauga man faces charges after bomb scare at Waterloo airport

The passerby reported the weapon to police.

Trending Stories

Police say officers are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the weapon.

Read more: 2 facing charges in connection with recent fights near Kitchener high school

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagiron horse trail kitchener tagPalmer Avenue Kitchener tagHurst Avenue Kitchener tagIron Horse trail tagIron Horse trail Kitchener shotgun tagKitchener gun found tagKitchener trail shotgun found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers