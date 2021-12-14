Menu

Crime

Vernon man arrested for November stabbing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 11:37 am
Vernon man arrested for November stabbing - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

One of four men arrested in the aftermath of a late November stabbing in Vernon has been charged.

Christopher Robert Hubley, 36, of Vernon, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation in relation to the incident. Vernon Mounties arrested Hubley on Dec. 8. His first court date was Monday, Dec. 13, and he was in custody until that point.

Read more: Vernon Mounties nab suspected car thief

In a press release, RCMP said a man with stab wounds entered a location in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon on Nov. 27 at around 6:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Highway 97A crash caught on video' Highway 97A crash caught on video
Highway 97A crash caught on video – Feb 2, 2021

“The 38-year old victim was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service personnel for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Read more: 4 homes searched, 19 arrested during drug bust: Vernon RCMP

“During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence located in the 2800-block of 35th Street where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident.”

At that time, RCMP said they believed the incident to be a targeted act and there is no risk to the public.

