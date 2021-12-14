Vernon man arrested for November stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One of four men arrested in the aftermath of a late November stabbing in Vernon has been charged.

Christopher Robert Hubley, 36, of Vernon, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation in relation to the incident. Vernon Mounties arrested Hubley on Dec. 8. His first court date was Monday, Dec. 13, and he was in custody until that point.

In a press release, RCMP said a man with stab wounds entered a location in the 2600-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon on Nov. 27 at around 6:30 p.m.

“The 38-year old victim was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service personnel for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence located in the 2800-block of 35th Street where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident.”

At that time, RCMP said they believed the incident to be a targeted act and there is no risk to the public.