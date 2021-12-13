Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought after police officer injured in alleged assault in Richmond, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 4:10 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Police in Richmond, B.C. are searching for witnesses and video footage after one of their officers sustained minor injuries in an alleged assault earlier this month.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 as the officer attempted to arrest a man for an alleged theft in 4600 block of No. 3 Road.

A “struggle on the ground ensued,” said the Mounties, and the man broke free and escaped on foot before additional officers could arrive.

“This is a busy area of the city at that time of day and we know there were people as well as vehicle traffic in the area at that time,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley in a Monday news release.

Trending Stories

“We are asking anyone who was in the area to review their dash cam footage and reach out to us if you locate footage of the arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate reports of rabbit killings in Richmond' RCMP investigate reports of rabbit killings in Richmond
RCMP investigate reports of rabbit killings in Richmond – Nov 10, 2021

Read more: RCMP investigate reports of rabbit killings in Richmond park

Any witnesses or people with cell phone or dash cam footage are asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote the file number 2021-32962. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

