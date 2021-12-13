SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

COVID outbreak on Bulls postpones game in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 2:04 pm

Thursday’s NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls.

The NBA announced Monday that the Bulls will have at least their next two games postponed, including the game at Toronto and a home game Tuesday against Detroit.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose' Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose

The league says 10 Bulls players and additional staff members are currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. were announced as being in COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and forward Alize Johnson joined them Monday.

They join leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers