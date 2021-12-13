Guelph reports 1st fatal COVID-19 case in over 3 months

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported the city’s first fatal COVID-19 case in over three months, raising the death toll during the pandemic to 46.

The previous death related to the coronavirus was reported on Sept. 3.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health also reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, edging up the total case count to 5,372.

The latest data, which includes Friday to Monday morning, shows the city has 127 active cases, with 24 new recoveries also being reported.

Thirty-six new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,303. Active cases are at 68, with 14 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five cases being treated in a hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 46 confirmed cases among 17 public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. There are eight active COVID-19 outbreaks among publicly and privately funded schools in Guelph.

The University of Guelph says there are two COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has updated its online vaccination reporting portal to reflect eligibility for children aged five to 11.

Public health data shows 81.5 of eligible residents — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 86 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 83.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 87.9 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 80.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, about 9,100 vaccines were administered in the region, including about 3,050 first doses, roughly 550 second doses and 5,500 third doses.

As of Monday, 40.5 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 39.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

