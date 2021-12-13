SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2,000 bookings made in 1st hour in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph for 50+ COVID-19 booster

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters' Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
Ontario’s top doctor says there has been a sharp rise in Omicron variant cases, so much so that Dr. Kieran Moore says it will become the dominant variant in the province and more action is needed.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says everything went smoothly with its online booking system for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday morning as residents 50 and older who received their second shot at least six months ago became eligible for a booster dose.

The portal opened for appointments at around 8 a.m. and a spokesperson said about 2,000 bookings were made in the first hour.

Outside of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, things weren’t so smooth with Ontario’s booking system appearing to have crashed.

Read more: Ontario residents report problems booking COVID booster shots as eligibility for 50+ opens

The local public health unit is one of a handful in Ontario that has its own booking system instead of having residents use the provincial system.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is working to resolve the “intermittent technical issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

People can also book by phone and at some pharmacies and primary care clinics.

Booster eligibility is set to open up to all adults on Jan. 4 but the province’s top doctor has said the schedule could move faster if capacity allows.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor explains calls for small holiday gatherings' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor explains calls for small holiday gatherings
COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor explains calls for small holiday gatherings

The expanded eligibility comes as Ontario’s panel of expert advisers on COVID-19 said that the Omicron variant — first detected in the province in late November — now accounts for 21 per cent of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases.

Trending Stories

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant linked to 2 hockey teams in Cambridge, Waterloo Public Health says

Public health reported an Omicron variant case in Guelph last week in a male aged 10 to 20 who was experiencing mild symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, Guelph had a total of 127 active COVID-19 cases in the city, while Wellington County had 68 cases.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tagCOVID booster shots tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers