Verify Ontario app for businesses can scan vaccine certificates from all provinces, territories

Send this page to someone via email

An MPP for the Ontario government says the Verify Ontario app can now read COVID-19 vaccine certificates from all provinces and territories across Canada.

Kaleed Rasheed, associate minister of digital government, posted the update on Monday morning.

Rasheed said the app, used by businesses to read SMART Health QR codes to verify proof of full vaccination for gaining entrance into establishments that require it, can now scan out-of-province certificates that use the same technology.

The news comes as the government announced Friday that beginning in the new year, it would scrap the non-scannable version of the vaccine certificate in favour of the new enhanced QR code that can be scanned.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Jan. 4, QR codes will be the only acceptable way to provide proof of vaccination in the province

The government said Ontarians will be required to have a digital screenshot of the QR-code version on their phones for proof of vaccination or carry a print-out paper copy.

The original vaccination receipts, which have been susceptible to fraud, will no longer be accepted.

The government is also extending the use of the proof of vaccination system beyond Jan. 17, which is when the province previously indicated the measure would start to be lifted in certain settings.

— with files from Ryan Rocca

Update: the made-in-Ontario Verify Ontario app for businesses can read SMART Health QR codes issued by all Canadian provinces and territories as well as those issued by the Canadian Armed Forces. 📲🇨🇦 #onpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YDJUth30O9 — Kaleed Rasheed, MPP (@krasheedmpp) December 13, 2021

Advertisement