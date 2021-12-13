SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Verify Ontario app for businesses can scan vaccine certificates from all provinces, territories

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 9:40 am
Click to play video: 'Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters' Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters
WATCH ABOVE: Rising Ontario Omicron cases prompts major changes to vaccine certificates and boosters.

An MPP for the Ontario government says the Verify Ontario app can now read COVID-19 vaccine certificates from all provinces and territories across Canada.

Kaleed Rasheed, associate minister of digital government, posted the update on Monday morning.

Rasheed said the app, used by businesses to read SMART Health QR codes to verify proof of full vaccination for gaining entrance into establishments that require it, can now scan out-of-province certificates that use the same technology.

Read more: Ontario government planning changes to proof of COVID vaccination system: sources

The news comes as the government announced Friday that beginning in the new year, it would scrap the non-scannable version of the vaccine certificate in favour of the new enhanced QR code that can be scanned.

As of Jan. 4, QR codes will be the only acceptable way to provide proof of vaccination in the province

Trending Stories

The government said Ontarians will be required to have a digital screenshot of the QR-code version on their phones for proof of vaccination or carry a print-out paper copy.

The original vaccination receipts, which have been susceptible to fraud, will no longer be accepted.

The government is also extending the use of the proof of vaccination system beyond Jan. 17, which is when the province previously indicated the measure would start to be lifted in certain settings.

— with files from Ryan Rocca

