As B.C. communities continue to recover from flooding, province to provide an update

The B.C. government is set to provide an update Monday morning on the flooding situation in the province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming will speak to the media at 11:30 a.m. That will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the weather remains an issue as people continue to clean up from the previous flooding events.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, forecasting up to five centimetres of snow Monday night but mainly at higher elevations.

In addition, wintry weather is about to set in throughout the Southern Interior, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Monday.

The national weather agency said a low-pressure centre will develop over B.C. Southern Interior From Monday night to Tuesday morning.

“Combined with the unstable airmass in place, there is potential for intense bands of snow,” reads the weather statement.

“Snowfall up to 15 centimetres is possible. Snow amounts will vary across the region.”

Parts of B.C.’s already struggling tourism industry have been hard hit by the flooding.

With major highways still closed or restricted to essential travel only, some attractions, hotels and landmarks will not see the holiday traffic they would see in other years.

Walt Judas, CEO of the B.C. Tourism Association, said the extent of the damage is still unclear but some short-term impacts have already been felt.

“It’s difficult to assess the damage of any specific asset, but having said that, we know without access to places like the Okanagan or points in between, that’s really hurt a lot of tourism businesses,” he told The Canadian Press.

This story will be updated following the provincial press conference.