‘Intense bands of snow’ forecast for B.C.’s southern Interior

Wintry weather is about to set in throughout the Southern Interior, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Monday.

The national weather agency said a low-pressure centre will develop over B.C. Southern Interior From Monday night to Tuesday morning.

“Combined with the unstable airmass in place, there is potential for intense bands of snow,” reads the weather statement.

“Snowfall up to 15 centimetres is possible. Snow amounts will vary across the region.”

Covered in the weather statement is the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, North Thompson, Boundary, Arrow Lakes from Slocan Lake and 100 Mile House.

This will mean certain travel routes are also hit hard, in some cases stymieing repair efforts and in others challenging motorists.

Major routes that will be affected are Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt then from Merritt to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

The national weather agency said travellers should keep others informed of their schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and phone, as the weather in the mountains can change suddenly.