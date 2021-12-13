Menu

‘Intense bands of snow’ forecast for B.C.’s southern Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 11:07 am
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 12
Winter weather is here with plenty of white stuff falling on Vancouver Island and the Southern Interior. This, and a look at what's ahead in the Sunday, December 12, 2021 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Wintry weather is about to set in throughout the Southern Interior, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement issued Monday.

The national weather agency said a low-pressure centre will develop over B.C. Southern Interior From Monday night to Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Highway 3 closed for hours eastbound near Princeton due to ‘spun-out commercial vehicles’

“Combined with the unstable airmass in place, there is potential for intense bands of snow,” reads the weather statement.

“Snowfall up to 15 centimetres is possible. Snow amounts will vary across the region.”

Repairs underway on Coquihalla Highway, officials confident with January reopening timeline
Repairs underway on Coquihalla Highway, officials confident with January reopening timeline

Covered in the weather statement is the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, North Thompson, Boundary, Arrow Lakes from Slocan Lake and 100 Mile House.

READ MORE: Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior

This will mean certain travel routes are also hit hard, in some cases stymieing repair efforts and in others challenging motorists.

Major routes that will be affected are Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt then from Merritt to Kamloops,  the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

First look at Coquihalla repairs
First look at Coquihalla repairs

The national weather agency said travellers should keep others informed of their schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and phone, as the weather in the mountains can change suddenly.

