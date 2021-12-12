Menu

Traffic

Highway 3 closed in both directions near Princeton due to ‘spun-out commercial vehicles’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 4:25 pm
A traffic camera on Highway 3 shows trucks and snowy conditions on Sunday. View image in full screen
A traffic camera on Highway 3 shows trucks and snowy conditions on Sunday. DriveBC

Highway 3 was closed in both directions southwest of Princeton on Sunday afternoon due to “spun-out commercial vehicles.”

DriveBC said the crashes occurred between Garret Road and Copper Mountain Road, about 34 kilometres out of Princeton.

Read more: Winter storm warnings issued for southern B.C. mountain highways

Video posted to social media showed several semi-trucks crashed on the side of the highway.

The crashes came amid heavy snowfall on the route.

Click to play video: 'First look at Coquihalla repairs' First look at Coquihalla repairs
First look at Coquihalla repairs

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area, with up to 10 centimetres forecast for the highway from Hope to Princeton.

DriveBC said there was no time for the route to reopen, and no detour available.

Highway 3 has been limited to essential and commercial vehicle traffic since reopening in the wake of November’s damaging storms. It is currently the only truck route connecting the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior.

The route has seen a major increase in truck traffic, with both Highway 1 and the Coquihalla Highway closed through the Southern Interior, as crews work to rebuild them following landslides.

 

