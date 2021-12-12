More snow possible for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see more snow over the next two nights.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the regions, forecasting up to two centimetres of snow Sunday night and up to five centimetres Monday night.

If you’re not a fan of the snow and live at lower elevations, Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said you can breathe easier.

“Most areas will see showers,” she said. “It’s higher elevations that could see flurries in the mix.”

Snow levels are forecast to hover around the 300-metre mark, with areas above that potentially seeing accumulations overnight or early Monday.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow levels for Monday night that may mean “more widespread snow.”

Precipitation was forecast to ease off by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island remained under a snowfall warning, with between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow forecast before the weather shifted to showers Sunday evening.

