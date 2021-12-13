SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson in self-isolation following COVID-19 exposure, showing no symptoms

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 12:08 pm
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson spoke to Global News from home on Monday while he's self-isolating and awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. View image in full screen
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson spoke to Global News from home on Monday while he's self-isolating and awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. Global News

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is in self-isolation on Monday after a staffer in his office tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor told Global News about his isolation during a year-end interview over Zoom from his home.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I feel great. Just out of an abundance of caution I got tested and we should get the results later today,” Watson said Monday morning.

Watson cancelled a Friday evening event and went into self-isolation that afternoon when he was told that a staffer in his office was exposed to COVID-19.

He’s been in isolation all weekend while his staffer was tested to confirm a positive case.

Watson went out to get tested Sunday and is expecting results Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks driven by the Delta variant, according to the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches.

Trending Stories

Read more: No need for new restrictions yet in Ottawa amid Omicron cases, Dr. Etches says

But Ottawa Public Health also confirmed over the weekend that it detected evidence of community transmission of the Omicron variant of concern in the city.

Watson’s press secretary said it’s too soon to say whether the case related to his office is connected to Omicron.

OPH has also warned of delays in testing turnarounds due to growing case counts and Omicron’s emergence.

Watson announced on Friday that he won’t seek re-election as mayor of Ottawa in 2022.

Click to play video: 'COVID headlines including Omicron, booster shots and different dosages' COVID headlines including Omicron, booster shots and different dosages
COVID headlines including Omicron, booster shots and different dosages
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagself isolation tagOttawa Public Health tagJim Watson tagottawa covid tagOttawa Mayor tagcovid exposure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers