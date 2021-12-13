Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson in self-isolation following COVID-19 exposure, showing no symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is in self-isolation on Monday after a staffer in his office tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor told Global News about his isolation during a year-end interview over Zoom from his home.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I feel great. Just out of an abundance of caution I got tested and we should get the results later today,” Watson said Monday morning.

Watson cancelled a Friday evening event and went into self-isolation that afternoon when he was told that a staffer in his office was exposed to COVID-19.

He’s been in isolation all weekend while his staffer was tested to confirm a positive case.

Watson went out to get tested Sunday and is expecting results Monday afternoon.

Ottawa has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks driven by the Delta variant, according to the city’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches.

But Ottawa Public Health also confirmed over the weekend that it detected evidence of community transmission of the Omicron variant of concern in the city.

Watson’s press secretary said it’s too soon to say whether the case related to his office is connected to Omicron.

OPH has also warned of delays in testing turnarounds due to growing case counts and Omicron’s emergence.

Watson announced on Friday that he won’t seek re-election as mayor of Ottawa in 2022.

