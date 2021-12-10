Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will not run for re-election in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Jim Watson, Ottawa’s longest-serving mayor, is ending his run in 2022.

The mayor announced in a statement Friday morning that he will not seek re-election in next year’s municipal election.

Watson won three consecutive terms as mayor of Ottawa starting in 2010 and said in a statement Friday morning that he knew in 2018 that, if successful, that term would be his final in the mayor’s seat at city council.

He also won election in 1997 as mayor of Ottawa before its amalgamation with surrounding municipalities, at that time serving as the youngest mayor in the city’s history before a seven-year run in provincial politics.

More to come.

1:57 ‘The reaction is something I’ll never forget’: Ottawa mayor reflects on coming out, first Pride parade as openly gay man ‘The reaction is something I’ll never forget’: Ottawa mayor reflects on coming out, first Pride parade as openly gay man – Dec 16, 2019