Homophobic slur painted in front of Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s home

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police hate crimes unit is investigating after neighbours of Mayor Jim Watson found a homophobic slur painted on the road in front of his house over the weekend.

The mayor’s office confirmed in a statement that Watson’s neighbour discovered the offensive graffiti Sunday morning and called the Ottawa Police Service.

Officers arriving that afternoon took pictures of the slur and filed a report before calling in the city’s works department to power wash it off the street.

“The mayor is disappointed that someone would spend any time and effort to attack someone’s sexual orientation and deface public property,” the statement from his office read, adding Watson is thankful for his neighbour’s vigilance and the prompt response from police and city clean-up crews.

Story continues below advertisement

OPS Chief Peter Sloly confirmed in a statement on Twitter that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter on Monday to say he was “appalled” by the message and said that Canadians are standing with the mayor.

I’m appalled by the news that homophobic graffiti was written outside Mayor @JimWatsonOttawa’s home. There is no place for this ignorant and inexcusable hate in this city – or anywhere in our country. Jim, know that Canadians across the country are standing with you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22, 2021

Watson came out as an openly gay man in the summer of 2019.

The incident comes one day after he passed the record to become Ottawa’s longest-serving mayor.

3:49 International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia – May 17, 2019