Health

Ontario residents aged 50 and older can book COVID booster shots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 6:03 am
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's top doctor confirmed booster shots will be expanded to people aged 50 and older starting Dec. 13. Other groups will also qualify immediately, but unlike other provinces, Ontario will wait to expand them further. Matthew Bingley explains why. – Dec 2, 2021

Ontario residents aged 50 and older can book COVID-19 booster doses starting today if six months have passed since receiving their second shots.

The provincial vaccine booking portal will open for appointments at 8 a.m.

People can also book shots by phone, through local public health units using their own booking systems and at some pharmacies and primary care clinics.

Read more: Ontario expands eligibility for 3rd COVID booster shots to those aged 50 and older

Booster eligibility will open up to all adults on Jan. 4 but the province’s top doctor has said the schedule could move faster if capacity allows.

Today is also the deadline for long-term care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Staff, students and volunteers can’t enter long-term care homes without proof of both doses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
