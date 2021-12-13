Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

KFL&A Public Health implements gathering limit order amid COVID-19 surge

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:38 pm
KFL&A Public Health implements gathering limit order amid COVID-19 surge - image View image in full screen
Paul Soucy/Global News

Kingston area public health is limiting the number of people allowed to gather to five, in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Monday, the health unit imposed a Section 22 Order within the City of Kingston. It will last from 6 p.m. Monday until 11:59 a.m. Dec. 20.

They say the order has been issued due to the recent increase in cases is due to the Omicron variant.

Read more: Kingston hospitals struggle with huge influx of COVID-19 care

“These revised restrictions will help to ensure protection in our community, keep our schools and businesses safe and open, and prevent an impact on our emergency health care resources within the City of Kingston,” the health unit said in a news release.

In addition to the gathering limits, restaurants will not be able to offer indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Take-out is still permitted.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol may only be purchased between noon and 9 p.m. daily, and all patrons must be seated when served.

Also, there will not be any singing, dancing, or live music.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week' Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week
Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week

The health unit says that failure to comply could result in a $5,000 fine.

“Cases are increasing at a concerning rate and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health. “We are issuing this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations.”

“We have come so far, and as we provide increasing immunity to our community through immunization, we must all be vigilant and keep our community safe.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagGlobal News tagKingston tagKFLA Public Health tagCovid 19 kingston taggathering limits tagSection 22 tagpiotr oglaza tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers