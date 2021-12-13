City of Toronto delays return to office after province issues new public health advice

Send this page to someone via email

City of Toronto office staff will continue to work remotely come January.

In a news release issued Monday, the City said it is delaying its return to office plans, which affects around 25 per cent of the City’s workforce.

The statement said the decision was made after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore released new public health advice on Friday advising employers to allow staff to work from home when possible.

Less than two weeks ago, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that fully vaccinated staff would be returning to the office on Jan. 4.

Now, workers won’t return to the office until public health advice changes, Monday’s statement said.

Counter services at city hall and at civic centres will remain open.

Rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant prompted the province to announce new measures Friday, including expanded booster dose eligibility, changes to the proof of vaccination system, and an “enhanced winter testing strategy.”

