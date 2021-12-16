Scuba diving Santa Claus makes a splash in North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for Santa to go scuba diving.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus took time out of their busy holiday schedule to visit North Battleford on Sunday.

“Myself and Mrs. Claus spend all year gearing up for Christmas time and the 24th and 25th are our busiest time. So we like to get away for a few days before Christmas, and just kind of enjoy our favourite sport,” said Santa.

The two geared up for an underwater photo session for anyone wanting to experience a different Christmas memory.

Members of the Battlefords Scuba Community helped set up the event at the Battlefords Co-op Aquatic Centre and ended up joining in on the fun.

“It’s my favourite thing to do besides give everybody presents on Christmas,” said Santa Claus.

The Clauses wanted to share their hidden passion of diving and encourage more people to try it out.

Not many people showed up like they had expected, but the Christmas spirit did.

The scuba divers also held an event in Regina on Friday with the Scuba and Snorkel Club which hosted around 20 visitors ready to sit on Santa’s lap.

When asked about the traditional Santa photo where someone sits on his lap, he said, “It’s a little harder. You have to be trained to scuba dive and everything is a little more difficult underwater.”

This is the first year scuba St. Nick stopped his sleigh in North Battleford, but he and Mrs. Claus are looking to add the visit to their long list of Christmas traditions.

