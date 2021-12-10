Menu

Accessible Horseback Riding
December 10 2021 9:28am
03:25

Winnipeg organization hosting a “Sensitive Santa” experience

Prairie Strides is hosting a “Sensitive Santa” experience for kids this holiday season and Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans gets all the details.

