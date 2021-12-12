Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Injured snowmobiler rescued near Hunters Range

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 4:07 pm
The Vernon Search and Rescue team rescue injured snowmobiler near Hunters Range sledding area. View image in full screen
The Vernon Search and Rescue team rescue injured snowmobiler near Hunters Range sledding area. Vernon Search and Rescue / Instagram

An injured snowmobiler was recused near the Hunters Range sledding area on Saturday night.

In an Instagram post from Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) they said the patient and friends did many things right that helped simplify the rescue process.

“They placed an SOS call with a satellite device, had the means for some basic first aid, and the ability to get a fire going [that] all contributed to the success of the rescue,” the VSAR post said.

Read more: Okanagan snowmobiler rescued by helicopter after suffering back injury

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue prepares for busy 2021' Vernon Search and Rescue prepares for busy 2021
Vernon Search and Rescue prepares for busy 2021 – Jan 10, 2021

Due to a lack of snow and the recent weather patterns of thawing and freezing, access into the area was apparently “bumpy”.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“A Hunters Range groomer with Mike at the helm contributed greatly to smoothing the trail out and helped make the best of an unfortunate situation for our patient,” the VSAR post said.

VSAR handed the injured snowmobiler off to paramedics just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The seriousness of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster' Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster
Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster – Feb 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vernon tagvernon search and rescue tagSnowmobile Accident tagVSAR taghunter's range tagHunters Range sledding area tagsnowmobile rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers