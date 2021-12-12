Injured snowmobiler rescued near Hunters Range

Send this page to someone via email

An injured snowmobiler was recused near the Hunters Range sledding area on Saturday night.

In an Instagram post from Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) they said the patient and friends did many things right that helped simplify the rescue process.

“They placed an SOS call with a satellite device, had the means for some basic first aid, and the ability to get a fire going [that] all contributed to the success of the rescue,” the VSAR post said.

Due to a lack of snow and the recent weather patterns of thawing and freezing, access into the area was apparently “bumpy”.

“A Hunters Range groomer with Mike at the helm contributed greatly to smoothing the trail out and helped make the best of an unfortunate situation for our patient,” the VSAR post said.

VSAR handed the injured snowmobiler off to paramedics just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The seriousness of the injuries is unknown at this time.

