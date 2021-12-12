Menu

Canada

Costco issues product advisory on dog advent calendar

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 2:42 pm
Costco said anyone who purchased the Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar for Dogs at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8 should stop feeding their pets the treats immediately “out of an abundance of caution.” . View image in full screen
Costco said anyone who purchased the Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar for Dogs at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8 should stop feeding their pets the treats immediately “out of an abundance of caution.” . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Costco has issued a product advisory for a treat advent calendar for dogs, urging anyone who purchased it to stop feeding the treats to their pets.

In a product advisory posted to their website, Costco said anyone who purchased the Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar for Dogs (item 2462182) at a Costco warehouse or on Costco.ca between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8 should stop feeding their pets the treats immediately “out of an abundance of caution.”

Costco said Irish Dog Foods is reviewing quality concerns and the product does not meet Costco’s quality standards.

Those who purchased the calendar can return it to a Costco warehouse for a full refund.

For more information, Costco members are asked to contact Irish Dog Foods at info@irishdogfoods.com or by telephone at 888-671-8851 (Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m.).

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this information along to anyone to whom the product may have been given,” Costco’s statement read.

Global News has reached out to Irish Dog Foods for comment. If and when one is provided, this story will be updated.

