Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kraft Heinz recalls some juice mixes due to possible glass contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2021 7:28 am
Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals . View image in full screen
Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals . Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling its Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

The Country Time products were sold in 2.4 kg packages with a best before date of Sept. 15, 2023.

Read more: Food recalls over Listeria concerns are on the rise in Canada. Here’s what you should know

The Tang products were sold in 2.2 kg packages with best before dates of Aug. 20 and 21, 2023.

They should all be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of any injuries associated with the consumption of the recalled products.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice cream sandwiches recalled for risk of metal particles' Ice cream sandwiches recalled for risk of metal particles
Ice cream sandwiches recalled for risk of metal particles – Jul 21, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Food Recall tagProduct recall tagCanadain Food Inspection Agency tagCounty Time tagglass contamination tagjuice mixes tagjuice mixes recalled tagKraft Heinz Canada tagTang tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers