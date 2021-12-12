SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario needs new COVID pandemic response strategy as Omicron makes inroads: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2021 12:24 pm
Frontline staff in hospitals across the country are once again feeling a sense of dread in light of the highly transmissible Omicron COVID-19 variant. As Brittany Rosen reports, there is fear more workers could walk off the job with cases on the rise.

Experts say Ontario needs to look at pivoting its COVID-19 response as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.

The province’s expert advisory group estimates that Omicron makes up about 11 per cent of cases and is expected to become dominant within weeks.

Based on trends seen in Omicron-dominant regions, one infectious diseases physician says strategies must be developed for scenarios where up to 10,000 people or more are testing positive for the virus each day.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,476 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

Dr. Zain Chagla says Ontario should plan how to prioritize resources in case that happens, because the current approach to testing and tracing the contacts of every infected person would not work with so many cases.

He says there should also be a plan for the possibility that a large percentage of the essential workforce could be forced to isolate after virus exposures.

Read more: COVID-19: Ottawa public health confirms Omicron community spread, Waterloo probes outbreak

Epidemiologist Dr. Jeff Kwong says Ontario’s booster dose plan was based on the Delta variant, but the expected rapid spread of Omicron could mean vulnerable people are exposed before they get a third shot.

Kwong says priority should go to quickly vaccinating the vulnerable with booster doses in the coming weeks to keep the health system afloat.

