Ontario reports 1,476 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,476 new COVID cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial case total to 632,147.

However, as infections rise, patients with COVID in ICUs (intensive care units) continue to remain relatively stable.

Of the 1,476 new cases recorded, the data showed 576 were unvaccinated people, 36 were partially vaccinated people, 771 were fully vaccinated people and for 93 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Sunday’s report, 226 cases were recorded in Toronto, 121 in the Kingston area, 98 in Ottawa, 96 in Peel Region, 81 in Windsor-Essex, in Simcoe Muskoka and in Waterloo and 73 in York Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 65 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,078 as eight more deaths were reported.

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, there are more than 11.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.5 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 90.2 per cent. There are 1,108,249 Ontarians who have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 29.9 per cent — 322,515 doses out of just over 1 million eligible children.

More than 60,000 doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 611,266 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 97 per cent of known cases.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 10,803, up from the previous day at 10,009.

The government said 38,477 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 23,520 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 5.4 per cent, the highest since May 25 when it was 6.2.

Ontario reported 222 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 with 158 patients in intensive care units and 138 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator.

Ontario Health officials have recently said intensive care occupancy can hit between 250 or 300 patients before the health care system would be impacted and require ramping down some non-urgent surgeries and procedures.