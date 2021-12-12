Man shot in chest at Yonge and Dundas, police say

A man was shot in the chest at Yonge and Dundas Square early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Yonge and Dundas streets just after 2 a.m.
Police said there was some sort of altercation and a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.
The police have not released any suspect description.
