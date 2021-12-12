Menu

Crime

Man shot in chest at Yonge and Dundas, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 10:26 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man was shot in the chest at Yonge and Dundas Square early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Yonge and Dundas streets just after 2 a.m.

Police said there was some sort of altercation and a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear at this time.

The police have not released any suspect description.

